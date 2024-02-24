American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. American States Water’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American States Water has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American States Water by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

