American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,038.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.