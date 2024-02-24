AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of AMETEK worth $349,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $179.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.