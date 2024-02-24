Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 10th Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.10 and a 200 day moving average of $277.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.