Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,423 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,013.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

FOLD stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,487,265.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,094 shares of company stock worth $3,865,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.