Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $75.63

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Endava stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $82.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

