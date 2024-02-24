Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$145.86

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of L stock opened at C$144.60 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$144.72. The stock has a market cap of C$45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$131.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. 54.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

