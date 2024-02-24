Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $3.54

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

PGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGY stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 6.92. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

