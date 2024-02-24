Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $3.54

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.
PGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pagaya Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
PGY stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 6.92. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.