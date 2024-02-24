Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $40.79

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,470 shares of company stock valued at $559,882 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 153,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

