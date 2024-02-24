ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $334,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.90.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.89 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

