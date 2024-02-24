Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Trading Up 0.5 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,796.50 ($22.62) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,675.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,509.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock has a market cap of £17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 3,875.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.