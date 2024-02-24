Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $315.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.25 and a 200-day moving average of $317.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

