Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 3,260,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,338. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.