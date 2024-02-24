Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.16. 5,108,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,811. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.43. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.