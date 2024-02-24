Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.330–0.280 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 19,663,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 235,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 200,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.