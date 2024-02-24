AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.84

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.84 and last traded at $140.65, with a volume of 9113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

