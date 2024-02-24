Arbitrum (ARB) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $379.85 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.80877315 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 780 active market(s) with $378,102,952.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

