Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Arch Capital Group worth $370,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.29 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.