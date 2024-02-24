Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
