Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.