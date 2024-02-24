Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $646.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

