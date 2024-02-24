argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $478.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $472.00 to $478.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.29.

ARGX opened at $409.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.38. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.69. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

