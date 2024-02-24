Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

