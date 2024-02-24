Asset Dedication LLC Sells 659 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $576.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.