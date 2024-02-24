AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.32

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 87295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

