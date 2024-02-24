ATB Capital Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.19.

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.17 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

