Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

