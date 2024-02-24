Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AATC opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.34.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.