AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 134.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,757.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,679.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,603.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

