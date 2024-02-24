Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.170-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avangrid also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17 to $2.32 EPS.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.