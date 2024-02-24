Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17 to $2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Avangrid also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.170-2.320 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avangrid by 1,778.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

