Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.60

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 10833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after buying an additional 658,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,071,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 558,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,872,000 after buying an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

