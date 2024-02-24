Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $270.63 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

