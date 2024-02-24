Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AXSM opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.