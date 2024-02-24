B. Riley Initiates Coverage on biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
BTMD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.
biote Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in biote by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
