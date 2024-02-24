B. Riley Initiates Coverage on biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BTMD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

biote Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $440.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in biote by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

