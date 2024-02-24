B. Riley Raises Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $13.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RITM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

