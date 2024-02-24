Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Critical Review

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 2.68 $500.00 million $7.34 9.94 Bakkt $54.60 million 4.43 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.49

Volatility and Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.56, suggesting that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 27.87% 12.01% 3.74% Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Bakkt on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

