BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,124. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,966 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on BancFirst

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.