Bankers (LON:BNKR) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 107.20 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 725259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.33).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Bankers Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,144.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
About Bankers
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
