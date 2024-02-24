BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.