BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

