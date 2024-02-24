Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 163.74 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.15. The firm has a market cap of £24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.44, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

