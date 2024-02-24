Barclays Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $130.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,858. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

