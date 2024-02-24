Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

BCS opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $2,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

