Barclays Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $204.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $194.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.44.

AVB stock opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

