BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BARK were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BARK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BARK by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BARK in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.34 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.46. BARK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

