Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $129,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

