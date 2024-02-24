Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $667,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 600.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,601. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $208.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

