Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,752,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,238. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.