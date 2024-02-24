Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,728. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

