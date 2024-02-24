Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 7,296 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $931,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PSI stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $52.63. 115,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,024. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

