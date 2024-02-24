Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 406,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

